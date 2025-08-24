Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Thousands of people thronged the streets of Maharashtra's Nagpur to celebrate the Marbat festival with religious fervour and zeal on Sunday.

As per tradition, the effigies are made and this time US President Donald Trump became the highlight of the centuries-old Marbat festival as people symbolically expressed their protest over US sanctioning 50% tariff on India.

Placards hung on the Trump effigies sported several messages on Tariff increase. These include "Tariff lagakar humein jo daraye, Bharat ki takat use rulaye (Those who try to intimidate us with tariffs, India's strength will make them weep), "Bharat se bole tum ho mere yaar, piche se karta Pakistan se pyaar (You tell India, 'You're my friend,' but secretly you love Pakistan), Jo humare maal per lgata diwar, uska karobar hojayega bekar (The ones who put walls on our goods, their business goes to waste.)

The centuries old Marbat festival is witnessed in Nagpur every year during the month of Bhadrapada, with unique cultural tradition.

Renowned for its lively parades and pointed social commentary, the festival attracts thousands to Nagpur's streets. The centerpiece is the procession of massive effigies known as Marbats, made from bamboo, paper, and cloth, representing malevolent forces, societal issues, or unpopular causes.

Smaller effigies, called Badgyas, symbolizing demons and negative traits, accompany them. Amid slogans, music, and traditional chants, the parades weave through the city, culminating in the burning of the effigies, signifying the dismiss of evil and the victory of good.

In the local tradition, it is believed that these statues absorb the negativity and social evils when they are taken through the streets and the organisers often outline different social and national issues through this festival. (ANI)

