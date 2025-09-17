Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the information was received that a few members of Gatta LOS are camping in the forest adjoining Modaske Village under Police Station Gatta Jambhiya in Etapalli Taluka.

"An Ops under Addnl SP Aheri Satya Sai Karthik, along with 5 C60 units, was launched from Aheri. Gatta Jambhiya Post party and CRPF E Coy 191 Bn assisted the Ops team in laying the outer cordon. When the C60 contingent was searching the jungle area, they were fired at indiscriminately by Maoists, and they retaliated effectively against the SFs," Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli.

The area search of the jungle has led to the recovery of two female Maoist bodies with an automatic AK-47 rifle, a sophisticated pistol, live ammunition, a large amount of literature and belongings as of now.

Further operations are continuing in the area.

Earlier in September, two Naxalites, each carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday morning, police said.

According to officials, acting on credible intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the southwestern region of Bijapur, a search operation was launched by a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG). The operation led to an exchange of fire on the morning of September 12, during which two Maoists were killed.

Security personnel recovered one .303 rifle along with a magazine and four live rounds, one 12-bore gun with four live rounds, explosive materials, and other items belonging to the banned Maoist organisation from the encounter site. Other items recovered from the site include: Battery, codex wire, scanner set and Maoist literature, along with other Maoist material. (ANI)

