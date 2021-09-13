Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): The water level which has been rising in the Godavari River due to continuous heavy rainfall led to river banks being breached in Nashik district on Monday.

The torrential rain has disrupted normal life and led to a flood-like situation in Nashik, bringing life to a standstill.

Earlier, on Sunday, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai informed through Twitter, "With the formation of a depression over north-west Bay of Bengal & adj. Odisha coast and its expected west-northward movement, Monsoon active over Konkan belt and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra."

The India Metrological Department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)

