Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): A woman was seriously injured after a Thane municipal transport bus hit her on Wednesday.

The injured woman, identified as Asha More, was crossing the road when the bus ran over her.

As per the CCTV footage, two women were crossing the road when suddenly a TMT (Thane municipal transport) bus came from the other side and hit the woman.

This accident happened when the bus driver was trying to take a turn to another route.

The women came under the back wheel of the bus and her leg was crushed. As soon as the bus driver noticed this incident, he stopped the bus immediately.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to JJ Hospital of Mumbai for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

