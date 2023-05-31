Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): A man has been arrested for setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Nandkishore Patel and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered against him, the police added.

Also Read | Helmets Mandatory in Navi Mumbai: Regional Transport Department Issues Notices to Colleges, Government and Private Offices; Warns of Actions for Not Wearing Helmets.

The woman was admitted to Sion Hospital under critical condition with 70 per cent burns, the police added.

The police said that the woman was burnt alive by pouring petrol.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar (Watch Video).

Police have initiated a probe to ascertain the reason behind the act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)