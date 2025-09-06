Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi on Friday is now under control, and no casualties were reported, according to a fire official.

Fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene. "We reached the spot after we received information about the fire incident. The fire is now under control. No casualty has been reported," Bhiwandi Fire Officer, Jagdish Ganesh Darekar told ANI.

Darekar also said that cooling operations are underway to minimise the impact of the blaze. The cooling phase can be defined as the period when the net heat flux is negative, hence the structural element is decreasing its thermal energy.

"The cooling operations are set to continue throughout the day, and the situation has normalised," added Darekar.

The fire broke out at 10:10 pm on Friday, prompting the Bhiwandi Fire Department to dispatch two fire trucks to the Umarwada station and Anjurwada station.

Additionally, another truck from the Kalyan Dombivli fire brigade also arrived during the night.

The fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the operation to control the fire was initiated.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Malad in Mumbai.

However, according to Malad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Sawant, no loss of lives was reported.

As per a police official, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the shop.

"This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here. The fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The owner is a licence holder, and it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the police official told ANI.

According to ACP, the situation eventually came under control.

"Fire brigades are here, and the situation is under control. There is no loss of life or injury," added ACP Sawant. (ANI).

