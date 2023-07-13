Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday said that the cabinet expansion will be done soon as all three parties who are part of the state government are having discussions over portfolio allocations.

“MLAs from all the 3 parties are co-operating with each other and there are no differences among them. Rounds of meetings and discussions are happening between them. I am sure soon there will be portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion will be done soon," Sawant said while addressing a press conference here.

He further said that no one is unhappy since every MLA has ‘full faith’ in the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“All MLAs of our party have full faith in our leadership, Eknath Shinde. Whatever decision will be taken by him, I am sure it will be in the interest of the party and all MLAs will support him. No one is upset,” he added.

The minister further said that the coordination committee that will be coordinating the allocation of the ministries has been formed.

“The committee will coordinate among the three parties. There will be 12 leaders from all three parties in this coordination committee. Four leaders from each party have been named for the committee,” Sawant said.

He further said that the members from the BJP include, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar, Prasad Lad and Chandrashekhar Bawankule while from Shiv Sena, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse and Rahul Shewale will be part of the team.

“From NCP, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare will be there,” he added.

However, speaking about the Congress’ criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi being awarded with Lokmanya Tilak Award, Sawant said, “What else they can do?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be given the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award this year.

An announcement in this regard was made by the President of Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust Dr Dipak Tilak at a press conference in Pune.

The award will be conferred on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, at a ceremony that will be held at the Tilak Maharashtra University premises in Pune.

"The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, now in its 41st year, recognizes exceptional contributions to society. In addition to a memento and a certificate, the award includes a cash prize of one lakh rupees, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as the Cheif guest in the event and other guests include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar," Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust said in a release. (ANI)

