Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Ranjan Kabra from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has secured All India Rank 1 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final Examination.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjan expressed his happiness and said it was a proud moment for his family. "I am very happy. This is a proud moment for my family. It is a huge thing to have secured Rank 1. My father is the inspiration behind it," he said.

His father, Manoj Kabra, was equally elated. "It is a moment of great joy today. Everyone is very happy that he has secured Rank 1. We are getting calls from family members, friends and industry colleagues. He took inspiration to do CA from me, but his mother guided him on how to go about his studies," he told ANI.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations 2025 on Saturday. Along with the results, the institute also released the list of top rank holders in every category. In the CA Final exams, Ranjan Kabra emerged as the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) holder, securing 516 marks out of 600, securing a total of 86%.

The complete list of CA Final May 2025 toppers includes- Rajan Kabra (AIR-1), Nishtha Bothra (AIR-2) and Manav Rakesh Shah (AIR-3).

As per the ICAI data, in this session, a total of 14,247 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, a total of 29,286 students appeared for both the groups of CA Final Examination, out of which 5,490 candidates passed. 66,943 candidates appeared only for Group 1 out of which 14,979 students (22.38%) passed the exams. 46,173 candidates appeared for Group 2 CA Final exams in May 2025, out of which 12,204 students (26.43%) passed the exams.

The CA Final exams were held between May 16 and May 24 for group 1 and group 2 papers, results for which were out on July 6. (ANI)

