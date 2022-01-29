Kendrapara, Jan 29 (PTI) A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Saturday.

The concrete life-size statue at the government-run Pakhyota Upper Primary School was found uprooted from the pedestal, they said.

The school is closed at present due to the pandemic.

A case under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 was registered, said Patkura police station inspector Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

It is being suspected that some addicts might have vandalised the statue, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify them.

