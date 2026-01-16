New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday welcomed the performance of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, saying that the alliance has received the trust and blessings of the people of the state.

"It is a matter of great joy that the Mahayuti alliance has once again won the trust and blessings of the people of Maharashtra," Goyal reporters here.

He termed MVA as "Maha Vinash Aghadi" and said that Uddhav Thackeray's party, as also NCP (SP) and Congress, have lost people's trust.

"There is no place for negative politics," he said.

Goyal said that in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there will be a stable administration after many years with a clear majority for BJP and Shiv Sena.

"The people of Mumbai have given a befitting reply to the unethical alliance formed by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan to congratulate him as the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti as trends showed Mahayuti emerging victorious in the Maharashtra civic polls.

Fadnavis also called Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam and congratulated him on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. (ANI)

