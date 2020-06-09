India News | Mahila Cong Approaches Kerala HC Seeking Removal of State Women's Commission Chief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): Mahila Congress state President Lathika Subhash has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to remove MC Josephine from the post of Chairperson, Kerala State Women's Commission.

In her petition, Lathika alleged that Josephine has admitted that her commitment lies with the political party which appointed her and not the statutory duty cast upon her makes it clear that she is not fit to occupy the office of Chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission.

Also Read | Devotees Arrive at Sreekanteswaram Siva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to Offer Prayers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

The Congress leader also cited Josephine's remark "CPIM is both a court and a police station".

"The admission of the respondent that her commitment lies with the political party which appointed her and not the statutory duty cast upon her makes it clear that she is not fit to occupy the office of Chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission," read the plea.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh: 'Have Chinese Occupied Indian Territory in Ladakh?'.

As per the transcript provided by Lathika in the petition, Josephine had said: "My party, the Communist Party of India Marxist, I may be in Women's Commission now, but I grew through the party. No other party in Kerala takes a strict stance on such issues like my party. You know? I know the incident you are referring to. What happened there? The family there told me that they wanted only party action. They are believers of the party. Our party is also a Court. It is a Police Station also..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)