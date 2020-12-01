Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh police constable Arun Kumar Yadav, who was dismissed from service after a stone trader in Mahoba allegedly committed suicide, surrendered before a local court here on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody till December 4.

Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi (44) was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 after he accused the then Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar of corruption. He died at a hospital on September 13.

Tripathi's brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded Rs 6 lakh in bribe from the victim and threatened to kill him or frame him in a case if the amount was not paid.

Yadav had surrendered before the court which took him in judicial custody under IPC sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court also fixed December 9 as the next date of hearing on a bail plea moved by dismissed SHO Devendra Kumar Shukla. He was arrested on November 25.

Following the trader's suicide, Patidar was suspended immediately and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth. He is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on him.

