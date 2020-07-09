Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): After a dramatic chase that ended at a temple in Ujjain, the Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey shouted out "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala!"

Footage from a few minutes long video shows Dubey being is arrested after being spotted at the famous Mahakal temple here this morning, the accused is seen being slammed against a police van and cuffed on the head.

"Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala! (I am Vikas Dubey of Kanpur)," he shouted to which a policeman slapped him on the head and said. "Awaaz Nahin (keep quiet.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case, made the admission after hiding and in the run from cops going from Uttar Pradesh to Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Dubey was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty him to Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of Vikas Dubey were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, was arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000. Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

