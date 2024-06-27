Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 27 (ANI): In the Bichhwan police station area of the Mainpuri district, on Thursday, a tractor collided with two female students riding a bike, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

The young man driving the bike was seriously injured. The police have taken the bodies to the morgue.

Pushpanjali, a resident of Panwah Jakharua in the Kurawali police station area, and her friend Anamika (22) from the village Sujrai were on their way to Sundar Singh College in Bahadurpur to take their BA semester exam. On the Lodhipur Bahadurpur road, a tractor carrying maize struck their bike.

Both students, Pushpanjali and Anamika, died on the spot of the accident.

Upon receiving the news, the police arrived at the scene and admitted the injured Amit to the district hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the students were sent for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary documentation.

Superintendent of Police (City), Rahul Mithas, stated that the post-mortem of the two students' bodies is being conducted.

The tractor involved in the accident has been seized, and further legal action is underway. (ANI)

