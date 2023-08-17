Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Retired Major General Alok Raj has been appointed as the new chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

The department of personnel issued an order in this regard Wednesday night.

The post fell vacant after Hariprasad Sharma tendered his resignation last month.

His term was to end on October 7.

Several recruitments, including that of information assistant, junior accountant, and agriculture supervisor, are scheduled by the Board in coming months.

