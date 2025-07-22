Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Odisha government on Tuesday transferred 49 IAS officers in the rank of additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary and district collectors, an official notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department said.

Sixteen out of 30 districts in the state will get new collectors. The districts which will get new collectors are Jajpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda and Nabarangpur, the notification said.

Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma, a 1995 batch IAS officer, was given additional charge of ACS, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) department. He will also continue as the chairman, IPICOL. Sanjay Kumar Singh's additional charge as Principal Secretary, I&PR is now terminated, it said.

Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Finance department and will continue as the chairman, IDCO, while Roopa Roshan Sahoo, a 2006 batch IAS officer serving as the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, Berhampur, was appointed as Commissioner- cum-Secretary to the Governor.

NBS Rajput, Principal Secretary to the Governor, is appointed as principal secretary, Public Enterprises Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, OSRTC.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, a 1999-batch IAS officer working as the principal secretary, Sports & Youth Services department with additional charge of CMD, OPTCL, was appointed as principal secretary, Excise department. He will continue to hold additional charge of CMD, OPTCL.

The additional appointment of Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, as commissioner-cum-secretary, excise department, stands terminated from the date Jyoti Sarma takes over.

Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, revenue divisional commissioner (North), Sambalpur, with additional charge of CEO, WODC (Western Odisha Development Council) is appointed as commissioner-cum-secretary, Sports & Youth Services department. He has been allowed to remain in additional charge of RDC (ND), Sambalpur and CEO, WODC.

