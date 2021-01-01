Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) In a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday, R Vineel Krishna, who was the managing director of two state-run mining companies, has been made the new special secretary to the chief minister and Balwant Singh succeeded him, a notification said.

Singh, a 2007-batch IAS officer, was earlier Puri district magistrate-cum-collector.

Krishna was the managing director of Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd and Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd and served as the director of the sports department and the OSD (COVID Management) in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The 2005-batch IAS officer will also hold the post of special secretary of the sports and youth services department as an additional charge.

The government effected the bureaucratic reshuffle after Suresh Chandra Mohapatra assumed charge as the new chief secretary and chief development commissioner of the state earlier in the day.

He replaced Asit Kumar Tripathy who retired from service on Thursday.

Kendrapara district magistrate-cum-collector Samarth Verma has been appointed as the DM of Puri.

Amrit Ruturaj, who has been serving as project director of Rayagada district rural development agency, will be the collector of Kendrapara.

Md. Sadique Alam, executive director of Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI), Bhubaneswar will take over additional charge of director of the industries department.

"The additional appointment of Reghu G as director, industries shall stand terminated from the date Sadique Alam takes over," the notification said.

Bhubaneswar special additional district magistrate Parul Patawari, who was in-charge of COVID-19 management, has been appointed as the deputy secretary of the works department.

She also held charge of additional commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Khurda special ADM Vishal Singh will take over charge of project director of Jajpur district rural development agency.

Rayagada district collector Pramod Kumar Behera has been appointed as the new additional secretary of the revenue and disaster management department.

Jagatsinghpur district magistrate Saroj Kumar Mishra will be the new Rayagada DM.

