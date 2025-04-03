Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a transporter's warehouse near Rajbagh Metro Station in Ghaziabad on Thursday, a senior fire officer said

Six trucks parked in the warehouse caught fire.

Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said that there were no casualties in the incident, and the blaze was completely doused with the help of 11 fire tenders.

"Today at around 1:04 PM, information was received at Fire Station Vaishali that there was a truck parking area near Raj Bagh Metro Station, where about six trucks had caught fire. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the incident site. There has been no loss of life in the incident. With the assistance of approximately 11 vehicles, the fire has been completely extinguished," Rahul Pal said. (ANI)

