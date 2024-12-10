Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on Tuesday said that majority of the people do not know about human rights and existence of institutions such as national and state human right commissions.

Singh was speaking at the Human Rights Day celebration programme organised by the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

“Majority of the people don't know what human rights are. They are not at all aware that any of their rights has been violated. If the rights have been violated, they aren't aware of the existence of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and OHRC,” he said.

The chief justice suggested that massive awareness programmes be organised among the people about their human rights and functioning of institutions like NHRC and OHRC.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

There is a need to evolve a system so that awareness programmes are being organized at various places at regular intervals, he said.

Justice Singh advised the OHRC to collaborate with the State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) to hold such awareness drives in the state in coming days.

Addressing on this occasion, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “Even after the completion of 75 years of independence, social stigma like untouchability and gender inequality exist. We have many temples where the low caste people are not allowed.”

Though several initiatives including the right to education have been taken by the government, the poorest of poor people are not able to get proper education, he said, adding, healthcare facilities like dialysis have not yet reached the rural pockets in the state.

To address the issues, the new government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has started taking actions, the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)