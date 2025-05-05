Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the Miss World 2025 pageant being held in the state from May 10 to 31.

The police department has been alerted to step up surveillance and make strict security arrangements for the glittering world-class celebrations, a release from the CMO said.

The chief minister, who held a high-level review on the arrangements for Miss World 2025, emphasised that the pageant should be held in a dignified manner so that the image of Telangana draws the world's attention.

Reddy instructed the officials to make security arrangements as per the schedule of the programmes to be held from May 10 to 31 and suggested that a nodal officer be appointed for each programme.

The CM called for making every programme a success, from the Miss World inauguration at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on May 10 to the grand finale on May 31.

In view of the women from 116 countries participating in the competition, he instructed the authorities to provide the guests from all over the world with good hospitality without any shortcomings.

Reddy suggested the officials accord a warm welcome to those coming from different countries to the pageant with Telangana culture and traditions.

All departments, including the Tourism Department, should work in coordination with officials to carry out the responsibilities assigned to them efficiently, he said.

Necessary transport and other facilities should be provided to the Miss World contestants who visit famous tourist places like - Charminar, Lad Bazaar, Telangana Thalli statue in the Secretariat and many other tourist places in the state, he said.

Along with security arrangements, the CM asked the officials to formulate alternative plans to overcome any unexpected and undesirable situations that may arise.

Police officials were asked to tighten the security in the hotels where foreign guests stay.

The CM asked the officials to invite public representatives of the state as well as celebrities from various fields to the inauguration ceremony on behalf of the government.

Students from government ‘Gurukuls', BC, SC, ST Welfare Residential Schools, Model Schools and Kasturba Schools should also witness the Miss World celebrations for a day, he said.

Meanwhile, with contestants from across the globe started arriving in the city, special arrangements have been made at the international airport here to welcome them, an official release said.

Authorities have planned a traditional Telangana-style welcome for the international delegates.

With the influx of foreign representatives expected to rise, special lounges and help desks have been set up at the airport. Additionally, welcome arches featuring Telangana's tourist attractions and unique symbols have been installed, it said.

The Tourism Department has ensured that the slogan ‘Telangana Zarur Aana' (Must Visit Telangana) is prominently displayed and echoed everywhere, creating an inviting atmosphere for all, the release added.

