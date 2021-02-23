Dharamshala, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday instructed officials to start a special campaign to make Himachal Pradesh's Kangra the first district in the country to be free from TB, leprosy and malnutrition.

He also directed the health department officials to ensure smooth implementation of welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Himcare.

Thakur gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the District Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee here.

He said Kangra is one of the largest districts of Himachal Pradesh and by accelerating the pace of development in this district, the entire state will be benefited.

There are immense possibilities of self-employment in agriculture and horticulture. Agriculture and horticulture officials should motivate the youth to explore these possibilities by preparing meaningful projects for the use of wastelands as well as food processing plants, Thakur said.

The agriculture, horticulture and industry departments should also make joint efforts to strengthen the economic condition of farmers and planters, he said.

Further, Thakur instructed officials of public works, water and power departments to take special care of the quality of construction work.

The progress of various welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was also reviewed at the meeting.

