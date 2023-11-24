Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) On the eve of polling in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday played the 'son of the soil' card as he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saying two "Gujaratis" are touring the state but the people should vote for him as he is a "Rajasthani".

Gehlot recalled that when he was campaigning in Gujarat for assembly elections, Modi had said that a "Marwari has come to Gujarat and wants to win Gujarat assembly elections".

The Congress leader also claimed that the prime minister had said where else could he (Modi) go as he was a Gujarati.

"Two Gujaratis are touring the state and I am a Rajasthani. I would ask the people of Rajasthan where would I go.

"People of the state are everything to me, so make me win the way people made them win in Gujarat," Gehlot told reporters at the Jaipur airport, referring to Prime Minister Modi's speech during Gujarat assembly polls.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP took votes by "inciting the emotions" of Gujaratis and won the elections.

The chief minister said that the leaders who had come from Delhi to "incite people" in Rajasthan did not criticise or discuss the state government's schemes whereas debate could have been done on the schemes, laws and guarantees.

"They did not do anything. This means they had come just to incite," Gehlot said.

He said that the state government has done good work and there was an undercurrent of support for it

"This feeling has reached every house and I am confident that there is an undercurrent going on in Rajasthan. If this undercurrent runs then only our government will be formed," he said.

Polling for the 199 out of 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly is due on Saturday (November 25) and counting will take place on December 3.

