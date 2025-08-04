New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital and paid last respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patron Shibu Soren who passed away earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

They offered their condolences to his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Kharge said that both he and Rahul Gandhi will travel to Jharkhand to pay their final respects to the veteran leader.

"...Yes, we will go (to Jharkhand) and attend the funeral (of Shibu Soren). Both Rahul Gandhi and I will go to attend the funeral," said Kharge to reporters outside the hospital.

President Droupadi Murmu also visited the Hospital and described Soren's passing as a significant loss in the sphere of social justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Shibu Soren.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji" the Prime Minister said a social media post on X.

He also posted pictures from the hospital, including one in which he can be seen consoling a grieving Hemant Soren.

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die today following the JMM founder's demise.

The Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning starting Monday.

Shibu Soren passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years. He served thrice as CM of Jharkhand - 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010.

Popularly addressed as "Dishom Guru," he cofounded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato and led the movement demanding a separate Jharkhand state. His dreams of a separate identity for the Jharkhand people came in fruition in 2000. Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

