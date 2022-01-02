New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi government on Sunday sealed a wine shop in Malviya Nagar for crowding and violation of COVID-19 guidelines, officials said here.

A complaint of crowding at the wine shop was received by the Hauz Khas sub-division of the south district magistrate's office via Twitter on December 31, 2021.

An order issued by the executive magistrate of the Hauz Khas sub-division on Sunday said that as per the guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), restaurants and bars are allowed with up to 50 per cent occupancy.

It said that during an inspection, it was found that shop D-73, Malviya Nagar was "extremely crowded" and COVID-19 norms were being grossly violated.

The order added that if any restaurant or bar is found violating Covid guidelines, it will be sealed immediately.

"Following the violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour and to prevent it from becoming a super-spreader for Covid, the wine shop was sealed. It will remain sealed till further orders," a senior official said.

Stringent curbs have been put in place in Delhi as part of the Graded Response Action Plan for COVID-19 to check the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said state BJP president Adesh Gupta will lead a “chakka jam” protest at 15 locations across the city on Monday against the Delhi government's new excise policy.

"Adesh Gupta will lead the chakka jam at the Akshardham crossing, MP Gautam Gambhir will be at the car bazar on Vikas Marg and MP Ramesh Bidhuri at Dayaram Chowk.

"Other senior leaders of the party and MLAs will also be present at these protests at other locations," Malhotra said.

