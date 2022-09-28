Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar made huge revelations against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and claimed that the TMC supremo may be arrested soon.

"Mamata Banerjee may be arrested by December. 41 TMC people's names are with top leadership. The government will fall in December," said Majumdar.

BJP leader and film star Mithun Chakraborty had also claimed to be in touch with TMC MLAs.

"I am in touch with 21 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's party, I said this earlier and again, I stand by my point. I request you just wait for the time," added Mithun Chakraborty.

West Bengal BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh called out Mamata Banerjee's inauguration of Durga Puja during "Pitru Paksha".

"Mamata Banerjee is destroying the sanctity of Durga Puja by inaugurating the puja in Pitru Paksha, all the works of Mamata Banerjee are wrong, that is why there was a mistake in chanting the mantra while worshipping Goddess Durga," said Ghosh.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't last even for the next six months in the state.

His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a "new and reformed TMC" come in the next six months.

"Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline," LoP Suvendu Adhikari had said in Purba Medinipur.

Meanwhile, Mousumi Das, district Vice President of Mahila Morcha Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly attacked by "Trinamool Congress-backed" goons at her residence in the Malatipur area of Malda on September 23.

However, Shuvomoay Basu, spokesperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Malda, refuted the allegation. He said, "We have faith in the police investigation. They will find out the reason behind the attack if it has happened."

Bengal BJP leaders have often complained of attacks on party cadres and claimed that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. (ANI)

