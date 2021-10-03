Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the alleged killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur and termed the incident as 'barbaric'.

Taking to Twitter, she informed that a delegation of five Trinamool Congress MPs will visit the families of the victims on October 4.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support," Banerjee tweeted.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed on Sunday that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh confirmed that eight persons have died in the Lakhimpur incident.Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'."My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive. During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire," Teni told ANI in a phone call."They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he added.He said that "four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed" and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits. (ANI)

