Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, close relatives & friends of Union Minister of State Shri Suresh Angadi, on his sad demise. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee tweeted.

The 65-year-old BJP MP from Karnataka died of COVID-19 in New Delhi.

