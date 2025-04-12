Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," she posted on X.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman.

