Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended her greetings to the tribals, especially the Santhal community, on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas'.

She said that the struggle of the Santhals under Sidho Murmu and Kanho Murmu against the oppression of the British remains inspirational even today.

"On the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', I extend my heartfelt respect to all my tribal brothers and sisters. The struggle of the Santhals, led by Sidho-Kanho, against the oppression and exploitation of the rulers, continues to inspire us today," Banerjee posted on X.

Banerjee stated that her government has named a university established in the Junglemahal region in the western part of the state after the two tribal heroes, Sidho and Kanho.

The Sidho-Kanho-Birsa University is a public state university located in Purulia district.

Hul Diwas, which is observed annually on June 30, commemorates the Santhal Hul (rebellion) led by the two brothers Sidho and Kanho against the East India Company in 1855.

The rebellion, which began in Bhognadih village (in present-day Jharkhand), aimed to address the exploitation of the Santhal people by the British and local landlords.

