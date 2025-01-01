Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday congratulated the state's football team for winning the Santosh Trophy.

West Bengal extended their supremacy in the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit showdown in Hyderabad, claiming the title for an unprecedented 33rd time.

"After an 8-year wait, Bengal football begins 2025 on a triumphant note by reclaiming the prestigious Santosh Trophy for a record-breaking 33rd time!" Banerjee posted on X.

"Heartiest congratulations to coach Sanjoy Sen, captain Chaku Mandi, the entire team, and the management, coaching, and training staff for this historic achievement," she added.

Bose said this achievement was a remarkable New Year's gift for the people of Bengal.

Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added time of the second half at the Gachibowli Stadium.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said this victory "feels personal" as six players on the team were from the Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC), which he promoted.

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, said he has been making constant efforts to provide players with a platform to showcase their skills and see them shine on a national stage.

