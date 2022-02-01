New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "zero-budget" remark following the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that what could a person who runs "a five rupee government and prepares budget hurriedly on a treadmill" would know about the Budget.

Earlier today, taking to Twitter the West Bengal CM wrote, "Budget has zero for common people, who are crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing-a Pegasus spin Budget."

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that Mamata takes loans from the Central government and distributes them among people without responsibility.

"Mamata Banerjee runs a 5 rupee government, what does she know about the Budget? She takes loans from the Central government and distributes them among people without responsibility. She would not understand the budget, her budget is made hurriedly walking on the treadmill," he said.

Ghosh further alleged that the people are jailed for demanding their own salary in West Bengal.

"If you want jobs, go to Gujarat, if you want to study go to Karnataka, go to Chennai for the treatment. In West Bengal, the people are sent to jails for demanding their own salary," he said.

Hailing the Union Budget presented today, the BJP national vice president said that it has taken forward the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the past seven years which will empower the poor making them self-reliant.

"The work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in the past seven years, the Budget has taken that forward. It will empower the poor, and make them self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar). It will boost the infrastructure, create job opportunities," he said.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Ghosh said that the budget will disappoint the people who ask for money "sitting at home".

According to Mamata, the Central Government is only about big talks without any significant work.

"The things of importance like roads and railways have been given priority. If there is a push on the infrastructure, there will be job creation leading to an increase in the earnings of the people. But the people who ask for money sitting at home will definitely be a little disappointed with this budget," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

While presenting the Budget in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years. The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

