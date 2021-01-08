Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to send letters written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to every person who enrolled for a health scheme during the ongoing 'Duare Sarkar' drive, a senior official said.

In the thank-you message for 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme beneficiaries addressed as 'priyo sathi' (dear friend), Banerjee also shared details about the campaign that began from December 1 last year.

She said through the drive, the state government is extending at least 12 schemes to people.

Till January 7, close to 1,88,99,552 people have visted at least 665 'Duare Sarkar' camps, the official said.

