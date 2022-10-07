New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday allegedly for killing his father and seriously injuring his mother attacking them over money, police here said.

Swarnjeet Singh, 65, was killed in the attack, while his wife Ajinder Kaur, 60, survived the blow but sustained some serious wounds and is critical, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express Train Suffers Damage Yet Again Near Ahmedabad, Undergoes 'Nose-Job' After Hitting Cattle on Consecutive Day; Watch Video.

Both were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where Swarnajeet was declared brought dead, and his wife was referred to Sir Gangaram Hospital, where she was shifted.

The incident happened in west Delhi's Fateh Nagar area on Friday around 2 am, when the accused, Jasdeep Singh, demanded money from his parents and they reportedly refused, the DCP said.

Also Read | ED Attaches Rs 1.54 Crore Worth Assets in Money Laundering Case Against Amnesty India.

Jasdeep had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the stock market. When his parents refused to give him the money, he attacked them, police said.

Jasdeep, married, has been booked for murder, police said. Swarnjeet ran a business, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)