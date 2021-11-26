Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Syju M Thankachan, driver of the car that allegedly chased the car of the former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala Runner-up Anjana Shajan who later got killed in an accident, has been arrested.

Earlier today, Syju appeared before the police with his advocate.

Three people including Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were killed in an accident on November 1 while being chased by the said car.

According to the police report, the car driven by Syju had chased the car of the models on their way back from the hotel where they attended a DJ party to the accident spot in the Vyttila region in Kochi.

The anticipatory bail plea of Syju M Thankachan is pending at the Kerala High Court.

Earlier the state government informed the Court that the police had not arraigned him as an accused in this case yet. (ANI)

