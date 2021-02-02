Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) A special NDPS court in Mumbai denied bail to a 20-year-old man accused of procuring and supplying drugs on the dark web through bitcoins.

Special Judge BV Wagh, in his order on Monday, the detailed copy of which was made available on Tuesday, observed that trafficking of contraband was hazardous to society.

Salim was held on November 27 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the basis of questioning of two others arrested earlier, the prosecution said.

As per the NCB, Salim is a chain distributor and financier in the narcotic trade, with knowledge of the dark web and mechanisms to pay using bitcoins.

However, Salim's lawyer told court his client had been falsely implicated and there was no specific material evidence to show his involvement in financing, trafficking drugs.

He said the the prosecution had created a "fictional" conspiracy.

The court, after going through material placed on record, noted that the applicant is prosecuted for the offences of trafficking illegal contraband with aid of other co-accused, as well as procurement and supply of drugs on the dark web and making payment in bitcoins.

This, therefore, indicates the involvement of the applicant in the crime, it said, while rejecting Salim's bail plea.

