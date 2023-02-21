Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) A 46-year-old man and was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. His son was also arrested in the case, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident came to light after the Class 11 student confided in her school principal and teachers, who rushed her to the police station.

The 17-year-old student told her school principal and teachers that she was sexually assaulted by her father and her brother. They also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, the police said on Monday.

After counselling and questioning the victim, an FIR was registered under sections of the POCSO Act at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

"We have arrested both the accused. They were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody," a senior police officer said.

