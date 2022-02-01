Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The father of an intellectually disabled girl who was found in Alwar a few days ago with injuries near her private parts on Monday accused the police of persuading him to accept that she was injured in an accident and was not raped.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 to be Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday; From Boost to Real Estate to Standard Deduction Hike, Here's A List of Expectations.

He said he was not satisfied with the police investigation and needed justice.

Also Read | Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer: First Promo For Netflix’s Horror Reboot Drops, Promises a More Terrifying Leatherface! (Watch Video).

“The police are forcing us to accept that it was an accident. We are scared and only want justice,” he told reporters in Alwar on Monday.

He said when the girl was taken to a local hospital, doctors said it looks like a case of rape and referred her to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where surgery was performed.

“Now the police officers are asking us to accept it as an accident. We are not satisfied with the police theory. We have not been given the details of the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report either,” he said.

He also alleged that officials told him that he would get more money if he accepts it as a case of an accident.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejawani Gautam, however, could not be reached for comments on the allegations.

The girl was found with injuries near private parts in Alwar.

The police initially had suspected it to be a case of rape but later, based on a medical report, the SP had ruled out the possibility of rape and described it as an accident.

After increasing resentment over the case, the state government has decided to hand over the inquiry to CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)