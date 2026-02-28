scrutiny following reports that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has formally filed for divorce. The couple, who have been married for over 26 years, are reportedly seeking to end their marriage amid allegations of infidelity and emotional distance. This development comes at a sensitive time for Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, as he prepares for a significant transition into full-time politics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Thalapathy Vijay Divorce News: Sangeetha Sornalingam Files Petition in Chengalpattu Court Citing Infidelity.

Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Divorce Petition Cites Extramarital Relationship

According to legal documents reportedly filed in the Chengalpattu Family Court in Chennai, Sangeetha Sornalingam has sought a dissolution of marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The petition alleges that the relationship suffered an irretrievable breakdown following Sangeetha's discovery of Vijay’s alleged "adulterous relationship" with a fellow actress in April 2021.

The filing further claims that despite initial assurances that the association would end, the actor continued to appear publicly with the individual, causing Sangeetha "prolonged mental cruelty" and humiliation. The petition states that the couple has been living separately for a significant period, with Sangeetha asserting that the marriage now "survives only on paper."

Thalapathy Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Reflects on the Couple's Bond

In light of the recent viral news, past remarks from Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar (SAC), have resurfaced in the media. In various interviews, SAC has often spoken about the deep respect and influence Sangeetha held within the family. He once noted that while Vijay is known for being private and reserved, he valued Sangeetha’s feedback above almost anyone else’s.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Old Remark About Sangeetha

Vijay previously described Sangeetha as a "strict critic" of his work, revealing that he would often wait for her approval before finalising projects. The revelation was made during an interaction with director NNelson Dilipkumar on Sun TV in 2022. The family had long maintained that Sangeetha was the pillar of their household, managing their private affairs and raising their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, largely away from the glare of the paparazzi.

A Marriage Built on a Fan's Admiration

The couple's relationship has often been described by fans as a "fairytale" story of a superstar and his devotee. Sangeetha, the daughter of a prominent Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist based in the United Kingdom, first met Vijay in 1996. Impressed by his performance in the film Poove Unakkaga, she travelled from London to Chennai specifically to congratulate him on set. Vijay and Sangeetha Relationship Timeline: From 1996 Fairytale Meeting to 2026 Legal Battle Over Infidelity Allegations.

Vijay was reportedly struck by her simplicity and sincerity during their initial meeting. What began as a brief fan interaction soon evolved into a relationship with the blessing of both families. The pair married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony that honoured both their Christian and Hindu backgrounds. For over two decades, they remained one of Kollywood’s most stable couples, making their current legal battle a significant shock to the industry and the public alike.

