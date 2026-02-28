Tel Aviv, February 28: Israel launched a series of "preemptive" airstrikes against Iran early Saturday morning, targeting sites in the capital of Tehran and surrounding areas. The Israeli Defense Ministry stated the operation was conducted to neutralize "immediate threats," following intelligence reports of an imminent Iranian drone and missile attack. Immediately following the strikes, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a national state of emergency. Across Israel, air-raid sirens sounded as a "proactive alert," with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command instructing civilians to stay near protected areas and avoid non-essential travel.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Katz said in a brief statement. While the military noted there was no immediate requirement for the public to enter shelters, the alert level remains at its highest. Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Army Strike Near Tabriz Oil Refinery, Says Report.

Israel Launches Strike Against Iran

#Israel attacks Iran - Reports say explosions were heard across Tehran, including in central districts, after Israeli forces launched strikes against Iranian targets early today. State of emergency declared in Israel amid threat of retaliation from Iran. pic.twitter.com/6oyJgMNlog — TRISHUL (@TrishulxIN) February 28, 2026

Explosions Reported in Tehran

In Iran, witnesses reported hearing loud explosions across downtown Tehran, with smoke seen rising from the city center. Iranian state media confirmed the blasts but did not initially provide details on the specific targets or the extent of the damage.

Reports indicate that at least one explosion occurred near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is currently unclear if the 86-year-old leader was present at the time. Iranian officials have previously warned that any direct strike on their territory would result in significant retaliation against Israeli interests and regional U.S. military bases. Israeli Airstrikes Rock Lebanon: 10 Killed, 50 Injured as IDF Targets Hezbollah Command Centres In Baalbek.

Escalation After Failed Diplomacy

This military action follows months of heightened tension and a previous 12-day air war between the two nations in June 2025. Despite recent indirect negotiations in Switzerland aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program, U.S. and Israeli officials have expressed growing frustration over a perceived lack of progress.

Earlier this week, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that Washington had seen evidence of Iran attempting to rebuild its nuclear weapons infrastructure. In response to the rising threat, the U.S. has significantly bolstered its regional presence, deploying F-22 fighter jets and carrier strike groups to the Middle East.

Regional Implications

The strikes have pushed the region into a renewed military confrontation, further complicating diplomatic efforts. Neighboring countries remain on high alert as the international community waits for Tehran’s formal response. The U.S. military has declined to comment on the specific Israeli operation but continues to monitor the situation closely.

