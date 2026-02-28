BusinesssWire India

New Delhi [India], February 28: NIIT StackRoute, a leading digital capability-building venture of NIIT Limited, today announced the launch of its latest position paper, "The Experience Age Imperative: Composable CRM, Real-Time Orchestration and Governed GenAI in the Flow of Work," outlining a new architectural blueprint for CRM and contact centre modernization in the AI era.

In response to the structural shifts reshaping enterprise customer engagement, the paper introduces the concept of the Customer Success Architect, a new enterprise role designed to bridge strategy, architecture, governance, and measurable CX outcomes. The framework integrates CRM Enterprise Solution Architect, Contact Centre CX Architect, and AI-Centric CRM Adoption Architect to help organizations redesign their operating models and embed GenAI safely, resiliently, and at scale.

As enterprises accelerate AI deployments across CRM and contact centre platforms, NIIT StackRoute has warned that legacy architecture models are struggling to absorb the complexity of GenAI-driven workflows, risking fragile integrations, compliance exposure, and declining technology adoption. The paper argues that about 55% of CRM projects fail to meet their objectives, and CRM modernization initiatives are failing when treated as IT upgrades rather than operating model redesigns.

Citing Gartner research, nearly 45% of customer service representatives avoid adopting new technologies, often due to legacy system overlaps and poor workflow integration. At the same time, about 67% of businesses have reported adopting GenAI, embedding it into case handling, quality monitoring, supervisor decision support, and next-best-action engines, effectively transforming AI from a chatbot layer into a workflow intelligence backbone.

India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, which currently employs nearly 1.9 million professionals and is projected to exceed 2.2 million by 2026, is at the forefront of this shift. However, the paper warns that enterprises embedding GenAI without architecture-first governance frameworks risk:

- Integration brittleness and escalating technical debt:

- AI decision drift without auditability

- Compliance and data privacy vulnerabilities

- Workforce disengagement due to workflow complexity

The India GCC CRM market currently valued at USD 1.8 bn in 2025, is projected to USD 3.67 billion by 2034 (CAGR 8.5%), for resilient, governed, and scalable CRM modernization frameworks has never been more critical. Source

Dr. Vishnupriya Raghavan, Senior Vice President & Business Head - Enterprise IT Business, StackRoute, NIIT Ltd., said, "Enterprises that go beyond simply adding AI copilots to legacy CRM stacks -- and instead rethink the operating model beneath them -- unlock sustainable productivity and resilience. AI in CRM is no longer just a feature upgrade; it's an architectural opportunity."

Pankaj Jathar, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Ltd., said, "CRM and contact centres are becoming enterprise operating systems for growth and trust. Without governance, resilience engineering, and defensible decision frameworks, AI-enabled CX transformations may struggle to scale."

The paper highlights that incremental platform upskilling is insufficient in the LLM-powered era. Legacy flow-based bot designs are breaking under agentic orchestration and real-time personalization demands. Instead, organizations require a new class of enterprise-aware architects capable of designing composable CRM ecosystems, embedding AI with human-in-the-loop safeguards, and ensuring observability, security, and regulatory compliance by design.

As regulators globally tighten scrutiny around algorithmic accountability and data privacy, and as AI adoption accelerates in financial services, telecom, and retail sectors, the paper positions architecture maturity as a critical determinant of long-term CX competitiveness.

To read the position paper, click here.

