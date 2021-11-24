Muzaffarnagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Twenty-six years after a case was registered against a man under the Arms Act, a court here has acquitted him.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Manoj Kumar Jatave, on Tuesday acquitted Salahuddin, saying the prosecution has failed to prove its case and provide any witness.

According to the prosecution, four cartridges were recovered from the possession of Salahuddin in 1995 and a case was lodged against him under the Arms Act.

A charge sheet was later filed in the court against the accused.

The accused had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

