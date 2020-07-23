Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): On suspicion of practising sorcery a person was allegedly killed by stone-pelting by the villagers in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

This incident took place in Konda Kuneru village in GL Puram Mandal on July 11 and the deceased person's nephew approached the police on July 21.

Ramesh Kumar, circle inspector, Elwinpeta Police Station said Konda Kuneru village resident Pallerika Prasad (23) died on July 11 and villagers suspected that Pallerika Bariki alias Minna Rao (46) of performing sorcery.

"On that suspicion, Pallerika Kumara Swamy (38) and 16 others had killed Bariki by pelting with stones and pushed him on to the pyre of Pallerika Prasad and burnt him to ashes," the police official said.

Tadangi Venkata Ramana (26), nephew of Bariki who had been searching for his uncle in vain arrived at Konda Kuneru village where all the villagers narrated the incident and asked him to arrive at a settlement. However, Venkata Ramana did not agree for that and registered a complaint at Elwinpeta Police Station. (ANI)

