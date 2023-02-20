Chandrapur, Feb 20 (PTI) Cameras will be installed near a village in Chandrapur in Maharashtra to curb conflicts between humans and big cats in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, a senior official said on Monday.

Also Read | ESI Scheme Added More Than 18 Lakh New Workers in December 2022, Says Payroll Data.

These cameras will have a mechanism by which villagers, officials and personnel from the 'primary response team' will receive alerts in case a wild animal intrudes into human habitat in the vicinity, TATR Chief Conservator of Forests Jitendra Ramgaokar said.

Also Read | Tony Jesudasan Dies: Reliance Group's Key Lieutenant Passes Away at 71.

"Twenty cameras will be installed around Seetarampeth village. They will send alerts via internet after the image of a leopard or tiger is captured. It is a first of its kind project in Maharashtra to curb man-animal conflicts and is estimated to cost Rs 25 lakh," he told reporters.

He also said TATR Foundation Day will be celebrated on February 23, during which computer tablets, laptops and bicycles will be given to meritorious girl students who reside in the buffer and core zone.

The state forest ministry has decided that one-third of the income generated from tourism in TATR will be used for development work in villages in the vicinity, Ramgaokar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)