Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): A man was arrested after a raid was conducted at an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Rajasthan's Dholpur, police said.

The police have also seized various illegal arms from the accused's possession.

"We raided an illegal arms manufacturing factory. Police have arrested a man and seized various illegal arms from his possession. Further investigation is underway," Station In-charge, Maniya, Dholpur, said. (ANI)

