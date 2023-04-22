Ballia (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A man has been arrested here on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Banke Yadav (22) had kidnapped the minor girl around 10 days ago from a village under Bairia police station area, they said.

On the complaint of the teen girl's father, a case was registered against the accused, police said.

The victim, in her statement, alleged that Yadav repeatedly raped her, they said.

Following this, section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act were added to the FIR, police said.

