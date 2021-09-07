Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in a village here on Tuesday on charges of circulating obscene videos of his wife and abetting her suicide, police said.

The man's brother, his mother and his sister were also placed under arrest, they said.

Also Read | AP EAMCET 2021 Result Date And Time Announced, Candidates Can Check Scores Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The man had apparently divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq, following which she was living with her parents, the police said.

The accused then circulated obscene videos of the woman, and she killed herself by consuming a poisonous substance on August 28, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Man Along with 15 Cattle Electrocuted in Pond in Moradabad As Live Wire Snaps Into Water.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)