New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of arranging blood for the needy, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Trilokpuri, they said.

Also Read | Non-Veg Food Served Instead of Veg Meal on Air India Flight From Calicut to Mumbai; Passenger Slams Airline on Social Media (See Pics).

A complaint was received where the complainant stated that he required four units of blood for his mother, who was admitted at a Patparganj hospital. He made the request on a social media app, a senior police officer said.

Later, a person allegedly contacted him and asked for a "convenience fee" of Rs 200 per unit. He paid Rs 800 to Kumar. When doctors asked for blood, he again contacted Kumar, who allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 more, the officer added.

Also Read | National Road Safety Week 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Observance in India Promoting Road Safety Practices Across the Country.

The complainant grew suspicious and asked the accused to return his money, but he did not pick up his call later and also switched off his phone, police said.

During the investigation, the beneficiary of the alleged transactions was identified. His location was found at Trilokpuri, following which a raid was conducted and Kumar was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Jimmu Chiram said.

Kumar disclosed that he worked in a pharma lab in Noida where he learnt that blood can be donated by registering on an app. He created an account on the said app, police said.

After that, he got calls for blood donation and he allegedly used the app to cheat people on the pretext of "convenience fee" to reach the hospital. He asked victims to transfer Rs 200 per unit, but he never went to the hospital to donate blood, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)