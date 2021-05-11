Kendrapara (Odisha), May 11 (PTI) Odisha police Tuesday arrested a couple from Kendrapara district on the charge of kidnapping their six-year-old nephew and demanding Rs five lakh ransom, sources in the force said here.

The man had lost his contractual job in a Bhubaneswar-based private company during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Following it the couple faced acute financial crisis and the man, a native of Chatarachakada village of Kendrapara district, had allegedly hatched the plot to kidnap the young son of his elder brother, the sources said.

The couple was arrested from Bhubaneswar and the child was rescued unharmed within 24 hours of his family lodging a police complaint, the sources said.

Both the accused have been booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 364-A (kidnapping for ransom) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and remanded to jail custody after a local court dismissed their bail application.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)