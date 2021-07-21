New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old youth to death as they liked the same girl, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jhamela alias Mohit (19), and the victim, Akash had fought over the girl earlier as well, they said.

On Sunday, information regarding the killing of a teenager was received in Bindapur police station, a senior police officer said.

The officer said that during inquiry, it was found that Akash, who stayed at J J colony in Dwarka, would occasionally go to Pankha Road to visit one of his relatives and that he was allegedly stabbed by a person named Mohit.

A case of murder was registered at Janakpuri police station and based on a tip off, Mohit was apprehended and the knife used by him to stab Akash was also recovered, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary.

"During interrogation, Mohit disclosed that he had a dispute with Akash as both of them liked same girl. Four days ago, he was assaulted by Akash and so, he purchased a buttoned knife with the intention to kill him," he said.

On Sunday, when Mohit was going towards Tilak Nagar, he spotted Akash alone near a drain. On seeing him, Akash tried to run but he was chased and stabbed by Mohit, he added.

