Baghpat, Sep 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old man arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media is being brought to Baghpat on transit remand, police said on Saturday.

"The Uttar Pradesh police team has started from Odisha with accused Hasan Ahmed,” SHO Shiv Pratap Singh of Singhawali Aheer police station in Baghpat Shiv Pratap Singh told PTI.

Ahmed has one case of similar nature for targeting Hindu leaders registered against him in Lucknow and three in Varanasi, he said, adding the identity of his accomplices would be clear during his questioning after he is brought here.

The case against Cuttack resident Ahmed was registered at the Singhawali Aheer police station on July 10 on the complaint of VHP office bearer Kuldeep Panchal, who had accused him of making objectionable comments against the Prime Minister and UP chief minister, said the SHO.

"After he lodged the complaint, the VHP leader got a call from Pakistan number and a letter in Urdu threatening to kill him. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused person under various sections of the IPC. On Friday, the IT cell informed that accused Hasan Ahmed was arrested in Cuttack," Singh said.

The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh police team on Thursday.

Ahmed has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 124A for sedition, he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh police had sought the help of the local police here. Our personnel extended necessary cooperation to the team in nabbing the accused," Superintendent of Police, Cuttack (Sadar), Jugal Kishore Banoth, told PTI.

